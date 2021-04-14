YouTube
    MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 exams postponed amid COVID-19 surge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Board exams for Class 10th and 12th amid a worrying COVID-19 trend.

    State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the board exams will which were scheduled to be held from April 30, will now be conducted after May 30. Practical exams will now be held by May 15.

    Representational Image

    The exams of the high school, higher secondary and diploma in pre-school education (vocational course) were scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1.

    Now, the exams are likely to be conducted from the first week of June and the board will soon issue a new amended schedule, a spokesperson of the state board said.

    The MP government has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students, state School Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar said.

    On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 8,998 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest single-day spike in the state since outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, pushing the infection count to 3,53,632.

    The COVID-19 fatality count rose to 4,261 with 40 more deaths reported on Tuesday.

    This month, the state has so far reported 58,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
