    Bhopal, July 6: The first phase of urban local body elections in 11 municipal corporations, 36 civic councils and 86 nagar parishads in Madhya Pradesh were held on Wednesday and it saw an average 61 per cent voter turnout in 44 districts.

    MP urban body elections: 61 pc voting in 1st phase
    Representational image

    The highest voting of 83.70 per cent was recorded in Ratlam, the official said, adding Ujjain also witnessed a high turnout of electors at 76.60 per cent. Three major cities of the state - Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore - saw a voter turnout of 50.68 per cent, 74.80 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively.

    Barring minor incidents of skirmishes between rival party workers at some places, the polling was peaceful in the entire state, an official said. Seven persons were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP activists in Indore.

    State BJP president VD Sharma, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were some of the prominent voters in the first phase of the polls.

    Votes polled in the first phase will be counted on July 17.

    The second and last phase of urban local body elections will take place on July 13 and votes will be counted on July 18. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 22:47 [IST]
    X