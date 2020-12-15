Madhya Pradesh: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

Bhopal, Dec 15: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said.

The decision on resumption of Classes IX and XI will be taken by school principals at the local level on the basis of student numbers and availability of teaching staff, a state public relations department official said.

Directives in this regard were issued by minister of state for education Inder Singh Parmar at a review meeting recently and, on Tuesday, the MP School Education Department came out with guidelines, he said.

'The attendance of students will depend on the consent of parents or guardians. The consent given by them will be valid for the entire session. However, attendance of students is not mandatory. Those who wish to study through online mode will be allowed to do so,' the official said.

Attendance for teaching and non-teaching staff will have to be 100 per cent, he added.

Activities like prayers, group activities, sports, swimming etc will be banned in schools, while transport facility provided will have to be sanitized periodically, the official said.

All COVID-19 norms in place will have to be followed strictly, he said.