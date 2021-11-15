YouTube
    MP: PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station today

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15, an official statement said on Sunday.

    He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, the railway ministry said. These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

    Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said. The redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

    Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

    Monday, November 15, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
    X