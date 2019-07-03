  • search
    MP: Owner behind bars for murders, Cops take care of pet dog

    Sagar, July 03: It's not a usual affair for cops to take care of pet animals after they arrest their owners for any crime. But a town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh are now looking after a dog, whose owner was arrested for murder.

    The staff of the small Bajaria police station in Bina town are now of a furry friend-a Labrador named Sultan, who belongs to a family that they arrested for allegedly murdering their relatives.

    Sultan, nowadays spending his days at the police station enjoying the hospitality of the cops. Sultan has become a good friend of the police officers who give him company and take care of his daily needs.

    According to a report in NDTV online, Sultan's owner Manohar Ahirwar and his two sons allegedly killed five members of their relatives' family, including a 10-year-old child over a property dispute. The police had arrested them all and charged them with murder.

    The cops found the dog, left without food and water for days at the family's home. Police say that the day they arrested the dog's owners, he was ferocious and wanted to attack the team.

    Now the police post has become Sultan's home, where Manisha Tiwari, the in-charge of the post and the entire staff, have started treating her as a family member.

    The Sultan is sometimes given milk-bread to eat bread as well as other items. Throughout the day, the Sultan also jumps into the outpost premises.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
