    MP: Over 2 lakh children apply for admission in private schools under RTE

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, July 06: Over two lakh children have applied for admission in private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education Act (RTE) for the 2022-23 session, an official said on Wednesday.

    Of the two lakh applications received till Tuesday evening, nearly 70 per cent have been verified so far by concerned officials, said Dhanraju S, the director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK). The last date for applying for admission in private schools under the RTE was July 5, he said, according to news agency PTI.

    The applications were submitted on the RTE portal and the concerned officials will verify these applications till July 9, it was stated.

    Schools will be allotted to children in a random selection process through an online lottery. Schools will be allotted on July 14 and children will be able to take admission in the allotted institutions till July 23, the official said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
    X