MP on high alert as upper caste groups set to protest amendment to SC/ST Act

    Gwalior, Sep 4: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a high alert after several social organisations representing upper castes have mobilised thousands of youth to protest against the amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday.

    The organisations say this comes in the wake of resentment among the anti-reservationists being built up in the state. Security is particularly high in the Chambal-Gwalior region, which had in April witnessed violence in which 8 persons had died and several others were injured.

    The police fear that the Dalits youths may come out on the streets to counter the protests by the upper castes. The youth wing head of the Sanadhya Sabha, Gagan Tiwari said that they expect a gathering of over 20,000 at Phoolbagh on Friday. We have requested the government to identify anti-social elements, Tiwari also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 5:59 [IST]
