MP: Maid who lives in a hut, uses bulb and table fan receives Rs 2.5 lakh electricity bill

Guna, July 02: In a major goof-up, a 65-year-old woman who works as a domestic help, in Madhya Pradesh was shocked when she received an electricity bill of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Rambai Prajapati lives in a shanty and uses electricity for just a bulb and a table fan.

Earlier, she used to get a bill of Rs 300 to 500 every month. However, due to the lockdown, the woman could not deposit the bill for two months and this time she received a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Shocked to see the high electricity bill, the woman reached the electricity department's office to get it rectified. However, the officials have not offered her any help.

The old woman claimed that she daily waits for the officers under a tree outside the office but no one pays any heed to her.

"I earn my living by working as a maid in other's houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to Rs 2.5 lakhs. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen," Rambai told News 18.

Further, she also said she had approached public representatives and even the Guna collector but her problem wasn't solved.

The MP Electrical energy Regulatory Fee has now issued new electrical energy charges (tariffs). The fastened cost has been elevated from Re 1 to Rs 8. The ability corporations had sought permission for a rise of 6.23 % to make up for the lack of Rs 2,629 crore, however the fee has not elevated the costs as per their demand.

A similar incident was reported in February when an 80-year-old man received an electricity bill of nearly Rs 80 crore.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 15:46 [IST]