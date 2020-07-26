MP: Leaders who met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently quarantine themselves

YouTube
    Bhopal, July 26: A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has tested coronavirus positive, some state ministers and BJP leaders who recently met him have quarantined themselves at their homes and are undergoing tests for the disease.

    On Saturday, Chouhan, 61, said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to all colleagues who come in contact with him to get tested for the disease. He was admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in Bhopal, a BJP leader later said.

    Chouhan had chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He also had one-on-one meetings with23 ministers in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

    After Chouhan shared the news about testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel shifted from Harda town and quarantined himself at his home in Baranga village, some 22 km from the district headquarters, an aide of the minister told PTI on Sunday. Patel also underwent a test for coronavirus and his report came out negative on Saturday night, the aide said.

    State BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi also said he and his family members underwent tests for coronavirus on Sunday morning. "I am waiting for the results. I had met Shivrajji on in Bhopal on July 21," the former state minister said. The MP council of ministers has 34 members, including Chouhan.

    On Thursday evening, Chouhan attended a function at the BJP state office in the state capital where Congress MLA Naryaran Patel joined the BJP after resigning as member of the Legislative Assembly.

    On Tuesday, Chouhan along with his cabinet colleague Arvind Bhadoriya and two top BJP office-bearers from the state went to Lucknow to pay his last respects to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who died earlier that day.

    Bhadoriya, who is the state co-operatives minister, on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The two BJP office-bearers who accompanied Chouhan to Lucknow have tested negative for coronavirus, a party office- bearer said.

    Read more about:

