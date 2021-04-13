MP Board Class 10, 12 exams postponed: New dates in next couple of days

YouTube
    Bhopal, Apr 13: The Madhya Pradesh state government has extended the MP Board Class 10, 12 exams.

    The exams were scheduled to be held on April 30.

    The new dates will be announced by the education department soon. A TOI report quoting education minister, Inder Singh Parmar said that the exams will now be conducted after May 30.

    He also said that due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it was been decided to postpone the exams. Classes 1 to 8 will be closed until June 15 he said while adding that practical exams are also extended. We have told the officials to conduct the exams by May 15, he also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 9:11 [IST]
    X