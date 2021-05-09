MP: 37-year-old woman ends life hours after losing husband to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh: 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till May 3; Relief for street vendors, farmers

Indore, May 9: Shocked over the death of her husband due to COVID-19, a 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The woman jumped off a nine-storey private hospital on Saturday night, hours after her 43-year-old husband succumbed to the viral infection, Tukoganj police station inspector Kamlesh Sharma said.

The police suspect she jumped to death from the hospital''s fifth storey or a floor above it.

Her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after he contracted COVID-19, the official said.

"She was shocked after getting to know about her husband''s death and ended her life," he said.

The woman''s body was sent for postmortem, he added.