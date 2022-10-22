MP: 15 dead, 10 injured in bus-trolley accident

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Oct 22: Fifteen people have been killed and 40 injured in a collision between a bus and a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, ANI reported. The incident occurred on Friday night.

"Of the 40 injured, 20 admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj (UP)", the news agency quoted Navneet Bhasin, Superintendent of Police, Rewa, in a tweet. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has expressed condolence over the demise of people who died in the Rewa bus-trolley truck collision.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, said.

#UPDATE | Death toll in the incident of collision between a bus and trolley truck rises to 15: Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa (in pic 1 - file)#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cbAIvqF85x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022