YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MP: 15 dead, 10 injured in bus-trolley accident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Oct 22: Fifteen people have been killed and 40 injured in a collision between a bus and a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, ANI reported. The incident occurred on Friday night.

    "Of the 40 injured, 20 admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj (UP)", the news agency quoted Navneet Bhasin, Superintendent of Police, Rewa, in a tweet. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

    MP: 14 dead, 10 injured in bus-trolley accident
    14 dead, 40 injured in a collision between a bus and trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa. Image courtesy: ANI

    Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has expressed condolence over the demise of people who died in the Rewa bus-trolley truck collision.

    "It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, said.

    Comments

    More DEATH News  

    Read more about:

    death injured collision bus madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X