Mountain of snow melting threatens to destroy entire world

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: The second most highest snow is reported in Greenland. It is now being said that the ice is melting fast.

The Copenhagen University has said in its report that Greenland ice is melting faster than the water in the sea.

Copenhagen University and the Arctic University of Norway have jointly studied the snow in Greenland, making extremely worrying revelations, and the report says that the corona virus is nothing in front of the waste that will come from melting ice.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Arctic University of Norway have issued a warning saying that if the Greenland ice sheet is completely melted, nothing can stop the spread of waste in the world.

The report said that the ice sheet is melting so fast that the level of the sea will increase by more than 7 meters in the coming years, causing deadly flooding in many countries around the world. In this research, it has been said that melting of ice sheets in Greenland will have a very dangerous effect on streams of monsoons, monsoon areas, rainforests.

Scientists involved in this research have said that 'the effect of melting snow in Greenland has started to appear on the earth and pictures of instability have started coming. Greenland continues to have a rapid melting of snow. ' Dr. Nickels Boers, a professor at Copenhagen University and who leads this research, said that 'rapid melting of ice in Greenland is quite dangerous.

Researchers have found data from the Jacobshaven drainage basin of central-western Greenland's ice sheet that a portion of the ice sheet has reached the verge of destruction. Let us tell you that data related to ice sheets or glaciers are collected through the Jacobshan drainage basin. Under this, studies and records of ice sheet melting rates and ice sheet heights in the Arctic, Greenland, Himalayas for the last 140 years are studied and kept.

Top scientists involved in this research, Ripdal and Boers, have conducted a deep analysis of the melting of the ice sheet in central-western Greenland since 1880 and compared it to the corresponding model simulations. During the research, both scientists have come to the conclusion that part of the ice sheet in Greenland has become very unstable and due to melting very fast, it is now on the verge of destruction.

Research has also said that the speed of melting of snow is so high that it is probably difficult to stop it now. The report says that even if the heat or global warming decreases in the Arctic, the ice sheets present here will continue to melt.

Talking to The Guardian, the research scientist Boers said, 'We are on the verge of danger. Every year carbon dioxide emission is happening very fast, due to which the melting of ice continues at an uninterrupted pace and we have probably crossed or crossed the tipping point by now. ' He said that 'it takes hundreds of years for the water level to rise one or two meters in the sea and in the next one thousand years the entire ice of Greenland will melt and perhaps humanity will be on the verge of extinction'.

Let us tell you that this sheet of snow in Greenland is spread in about 17 lakh square kilometers and scientists have said that this sheet of ice will completely melt in the next 900 years.

According to the report, globally, the level of the sea will increase by 1.2 meters by the year 2300 AD, when the 2015 Paris Climate Goal will be achieved and the speed at which the snow is melting, due to which many big cities of the world are in danger. Huh. According to the report, every city from Shanghai to London will be in danger.

According to the report, Florida, India and Bangladesh are also in the top list of danger. The report said that if the water level in the sea rises by 2 meters, then countries like Bangladesh and Maldives will be completely destroyed.