  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MoU with Morocco on cooperation between judiciaries cleared by Union Cabinet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 3: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared signing of an agreement with Morocco for promoting cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries.

    File photo of a cabinet meeting
    File photo of a cabinet meeting

    The approval will promote cooperation between India and Morocco in judicial and other legal areas and enable exchange of knowledge in infrastructure and information technology, a brief official statement said after the meeting.

    The Cabinet also gave its ex-post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Maldives on cooperation in the field of Health.

    [Cabinet gives nod to strengthen NIA]

    The MoU was signed on June 8, 2019. The agreement will help in exchange and training of doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts.

    It will also enhance medical and health research development, and regulation of medicines and medical products, a statement said.

    A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU, the statement said.

    PTI

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet mou

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue