MoU with Morocco on cooperation between judiciaries cleared by Union Cabinet

New Delhi, July 3: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared signing of an agreement with Morocco for promoting cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries.

The approval will promote cooperation between India and Morocco in judicial and other legal areas and enable exchange of knowledge in infrastructure and information technology, a brief official statement said after the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its ex-post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Maldives on cooperation in the field of Health.

The MoU was signed on June 8, 2019. The agreement will help in exchange and training of doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts.

It will also enhance medical and health research development, and regulation of medicines and medical products, a statement said.

A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU, the statement said.

