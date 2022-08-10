India
    Mother-son from Kerala clear Public Service Commission exam together

    New Delhi, Aug 10: A 42 year old mother and her 24 year old son from Kerala cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together.

    The mother-son duo from Malappuram in Kerala said that they got a lot of motivation from their teachers. Vivek said that his mother Bindu brought him to this while his father arranged all the facilities for them.

    We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. Vivek further added that he and his mother both studied together but never thought they would qualify together. We are both very happy, he also said.

    Many users took to Twitter and congratulated the mother-son duo for this impressive feat. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
