Mother-son from Kerala clear Public Service Commission exam together

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: A 42 year old mother and her 24 year old son from Kerala cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together.

The mother-son duo from Malappuram in Kerala said that they got a lot of motivation from their teachers. Vivek said that his mother Bindu brought him to this while his father arranged all the facilities for them.

Kerala | A 42-year-old mother and her 24 years old son from Malappuram have cleared Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together pic.twitter.com/BlBKYJiDHh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. Vivek further added that he and his mother both studied together but never thought they would qualify together. We are both very happy, he also said.

Confusion mars CUET UG 2022 Phase II exam; Netizens express anger

"We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we'll qualify together. We're both very happy," said Vivek, son of Bindu pic.twitter.com/2qu23d0IHX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Many users took to Twitter and congratulated the mother-son duo for this impressive feat. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Well done Bindu to study with ur son and equal his achievement. Proof that in some things age is just a number — Krish Im a Dvija (@VaishnavKrish14) August 10, 2022

👍👍 credit goes to his father for his support & inspiration. — Suryakanta Bisi (@BisiSuryakanta) August 10, 2022

Congrats to Son Vivek and Mother Bindu, on passing PSC. Exams. — Ravindra s (@Ravindr06216863) August 10, 2022

Insane and Congratulations to both of you!!!

👏👏🙏 — Berojgar Rohit sisodiya (@Rohitsisodiya07) August 10, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:49 [IST]