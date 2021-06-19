This video of a groom chewing tobacco as he waits for his bride will leave you in splits

Mother’s Love! This video of a hen fighting a snake to save her chicks is epic

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

It is known as a mother's instinct and we all know what lengths mothers can go to protect their children. And we are not just talking about human beings only. The case is the same when it comes to animals.

Recently, a video of a baby elephant being protected by its mother while it was taking a bath had gone viral on the social media. Now here is another epic video in which a hen fights off a snake to protect its offspring. The 38 second video was uploaded on Twitter and we can see a snake approaching a hen and her litter of chicks.

The hen senses the danger and puts up a very brave fight during which she flaps her wings with fury and also steps on the snake with her claws in a bid to stop it from reaching her hatchlings.

At one point the hen was even overpowered, but she fights back. At one point the hen even uses the beak to fight the same. The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, 'mothers love. Love is a stronger emotion than fear.

However the end result of the fight is not know as the video is inconclusive. Whether the hen saved the chickens or did the snake get the better of her is something we do not know and will need to wait for the result.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 9:19 [IST]