Odisha: Mother dog fights snake to save puppies

Protective mother attacks cobra

In the video, the protective mother dog can be seen barking at the cobra as the snake hisses and raises its hood as it tries to attack the helpless puppies.

The dog and its seven puppies had taken shelter under the staircase of lecturer Bijay Parida's house. When the snake slithered in and bit two of the puppies, leaving them dead, the mother dog pounced upon the reptile.

The cobra strikes back

The serpent continues to strike at one of the puppies as two are seen lying unconscious in the Bhadrak district of Odisha in India.

The dog desperately tries to protect her babies, even cornering one of the puppies but retreats in fear as the snake begins to redirect its attack. Though the dog lost its two puppies, it succeeded in saving the lives of the other five.

Snake rescuer displays cobra

People had called the forest officials for rescue but unfortunately, it was late by the time they arrived. A local snake rescuer who timely intervened, captured the cobra and took it away in a jar.