Mother allegedly kills, stuffs infant into bed-box, elopes with lover

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chandigarh, Jan 28: In a horrific incident a two-and-a-half-year-old child was found dead in a compartment inside the bed of his parents in Burail, a village near Chandigarh, Punjab.

According to reports the father of the victim has accused that his wife has killed their son, and put his stuffed body into the bed and eloped with her lover.

The victim's father, Dashrath is an electrician by his profession.

According to the police, on Sunday, Dashrath found his wife and child missing when he returned home from work. Like a normal day, he initially thought they had gone to his in-laws' house.

But the spine chilling incident shocked him when his wife allegedly told him that the infant was inside the bed compartment as he contacted her. The infant was killed brutally, a glove was also stuffed into his mouth to gag him.

As he opened the bed box, he found his 2.5-year-old son. He then called the police accusing his wife of murdering the child and having eloped with her lover.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against the child's mother at Sector 34 police station and further investigation is underway.

The police said as the child's mother is on run, hence cops are putting a lot of efforts to trace her. The incident has shocked everyone in the area.