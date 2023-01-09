YouTube
    Moscow-Goa plane makes emergency landing after receiving bomb threat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Goa Air Traffic Control had received an email claiming a bomb threat onboard the international flight.

    New Delhi, Jan 08: A chartered flight flying from Moscow to Goa has made an emergency landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, after authorities received an apparent bomb threat on Monday. The aircraft is currently under isolation, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport Director told ANI.

    "The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat.

    "The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," said Russian Embassy.

    After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," said Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

    Meanwhile, a Goa Police officer said the flight which took off from Moscow and was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare. Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution, he said.

    "The international flight from Moscow which was supposed to land at Dabolim airport was diverted to Jamnagar due to a bomb scare," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told reporters.

    All the emergency services are kept on standby at the airport while senior police officers held a meeting with the airport officials.

