MoS IT Chandrasekhar warns WhatsApp on incorrect map of India
While highlighting India on the globe, the map excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some Indian territories claimed by China.
New Delhi, Dec 31: The minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday warned messaging platform WhatsApp for using an incorrect map of India on Twitter.
A video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle, informing followers on 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream had a distorted map of India in which, it excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some Indian territories claimed by China. The tweet drew sharp criticism from Chandrasekhar and several others.
Tagging WhatsApp, the minister wrote that "Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you please fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps."
Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 31, 2022
All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps. @GoI_MeitY @metaindia https://t.co/aGnblNDctK
Chandrashekar on December 28 hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. "you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in", he had tweeted.
Under fire, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. "I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!"