MoS Finance hints at populist budget as all eyes set on Union Budget 2023

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 with a digital device for third time instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata' in her hands.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, the Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad on Wednesday hinted that it would be a populous budget.



Speaking to reporters, Karad said,'' Today, the Budget will be presented before the Parliament by FM at 11 am. Before that, under her leadership, my colleague Pankaj Chaudhary and Secretary will meet the President at 9 am. At 10 am, under PM Modi's leadership, a cabinet meeting will be held.''

''You will come to know at 11 am what will the common public get. I would not like to make any comments at this point,'' he said.

''Country has made good recovery from COVID. If we look at Economic Survey, all sectors are making progress. Compared to other countries, our economy is good. When PM took oath in 2014, India was 10th (in terms of economy), today it's 5th,'' he added.

This Union Budget will be the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as general elections will be held in 2024. Sitharaman is expected to deliver Budget 2023 speech at 11 AM today. She had earlier hinted that the upcoming Union Budget will follow in the spirit of earlier budgets. Railway Budget 2023 will also be presented on the floor of the Parliament.

What did PM Modi say ahead of the Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said amid global economic turmoil, India's budget 2023-24 will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi said recognised voices in the world of economy were bringing positive messages from all sides. The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," Modi said. He also noted that President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.