Mortal remains of 2 Indians killed in Abu Dhabi drone attack reaches Punjab

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jan 21: The mortal remains of the two Indian nationals who were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday reached Punjab on Friday.

On January 17, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The identities of the deceased were not revealed.

On Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, speaking at a Security Council open debate on the Middle East, expressed strong condemnation of the terror attack in Abu Dhabi.

"Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. It is a blatant violation of international law. It is also against all civilised norms," he said.

Emphasising that India stands in solidarity with the UAE, Tirumurti said New Delhi extends its full support for an unequivocal condemnation by the Council of this terrorist attack.

"It is important that the Council stands united in sending a clear signal against such heinous acts of terror," he said.

The terrorist attacks sparked global condemnation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to affirm America's condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.