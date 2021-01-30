More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health ministry

New Delhi, Jan 30: Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions, while a total of 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

"India's total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824). The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6 per cent (just 1.58 per cent) of India's total positive cases," it said.

Nine states and Union territories have a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average. Kerala has recorded the highest weekly positivity rate at 12.20 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh (7.30 per cent), the ministry said.

Union health minister on Saturday said that India recorded 13,083 fresh cases with the tally shooting up to 1,07,33,131. While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, the national recovery rate stands at 96.98 per cent.

The death toll due in the country has climbed to 1,54,147 with 137 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.60 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,50,81,079 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,42,306 on Thursday.