More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Bollywood drug probe will gain more steam in the coming weeks. Several more A-listers are set to be questioned over the next couple of weeks, officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

Several A-listers from Bollywood have come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in film actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rakesh Asthana, the director general of the NCB paid a quick visit to Mumbai to review the ongoing investigations and returned to the national capital on Friday. While the case initially focused on the drug angle involving the death of Rajput, over the next couple of weeks, the ambit of the probe was expanded.

Sources say that the NCB has managed to establish that the drugs had made its way into Mumbai through Mozambique-Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Pakistan channel.

Earlier the NCB had sought the help of agencies from various countries to find out more about the drug flow into India and particularly Mumbai. Sources say that apart from gathering evidence on those who consume hard drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, it is also important to unearth the supply chain.

In 2019, the NCB had registered a case based on a report filed in Australia about the flow of drugs. It was found that 300 kilograms of cocaine had landed in Mumbai in 2018. This came to light when the a probe in Australia was launched to investigate the seizure of 55 kilograms of cocaine in the country. It was found that in all, 1,200 kilograms of cocaine had landed in India of which 300 kgs reached Mumbai alone.

The NCB has sought the help of agencies in Canada, Australia, US and UK in a bid to unearth the supply chain. Many actors from the industry are on the radar of the agency.

However the NCB would dig deeper to unearth the complete supply chain which would begin with the supplier, peddler and up to the consumer.

Investigations in the past have shown that a majority of cocaine lands in India through the Columbia-Mozambique route. In the case of heroine, smugglers have used the Punjab route from Pakistan. They have also used the sea route from Gujarat.

It is a well known fact that Pakistan has always used drug money to fund terror. The ISI has for long used the D-Syndicate to carry out the drug trade. This syndicate is very familiar with the terrain as a result of which they are able to push the drugs into India easily. Further the D-Syndicate has been told to cough up 30 per cent of its earnings from drug money to the ISI and this in turn is used to fund terror.