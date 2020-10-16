After the Mumbai exposure, NCB sets its eye on drug trouble in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: After Mumbai, Delhi will be on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Recent raids and the investigations by the NCB have shown that in a majority of the cases, the drugs have been Mumbai borne.

The drug angle has been probed extensively, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several top actors have been summoned by the NCB for questioning and the agency netted at least 20 people in connection with this case.

The NCB is now looking into the survey results released in 2019, which had said that Delhi along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh contributed more than half of the country's 77 lakh opiod users. We will have to break the supply chain said an NCB official to OneIndia. This would mean cracking down on the supply chain that emanates from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In the recent months, the NCB has conducted a series of raids and investigations. In most of these probes it was found that the drugs were Mumbai bound.

NCB raids show how Mumbai has become India’s leading drug destination

On the basis of specific information, a team of the NCB MZU, seized 1 kg of cocaine and 2 kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine) from Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar. During investigation, he revealed that the contrabands had been provided by one S K Saurabh to be sold. The NCB said that it developed intelligence and on the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, it apprehended Saurabh on October 13 this year from Vasai. His interrogation led to the further seizure of 29.300 kg of MDA. He also revealed that the drugs belonged to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar.

Khanivadekar has been apprehended and is under interrogation. During interrogation, he revealed that his brother R Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kgs of Ephidrine and is on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to the shop/godown of Saurabh. Saurabh had taken out the above recovered contraband from that lot while shifting.

In another operation, the NCB, Jammu seized around 56.4 kilograms of charas that was concealed n packets at the Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota. The team apprehended Gupta, Gambhir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi.

During investigation, it was learnt the charas was Mumbai bound. The NCB then apprehended Faruk Chandbadsha from the Mumbai-Pune Highway along with his associate, Kurban. They revealed during their interrogation that they were also involved in one case in Mumbai in which 6 kilograms of charas was seized from one of their associates.

In another operation, the NCB apprehended Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 grams of mephedrone in Andheri West. Pradeep revealed that he would supply the mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu Area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Pradeep Rajaram Sahni is being investigated.

Metro cities serve as prime destinations for narcotics; NCB taking action: MHA

In another operation, the NCB arrested a Nigerian national, Uka Emeka alias Godwin.

Following the arrest, 0.4 grams of cocaine was recovered from him. The drug originated from a South American country. He is suspected to have supplied drugs in Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar in Mumbai.