    Morbi observes voluntary bandh to mourn bridge collapse victims

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Morbi, Oct 31: Gujarat's Morbi town observed a voluntarily 'bandh' on Monday to mourn the deaths of those who died after a cable bridge on Machhu river collapsed. The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 132, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

    Morbi observes voluntary bandh to mourn bridge collapse victims
    Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district

    The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for searchMorbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for search

    An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

    The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

    An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

    Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, was inspired by the colonial influence and decided to construct the bridge, an ''artistic and technological marvel'' of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

    Some people shook Morbi bridge intentionally says survivorSome people shook Morbi bridge intentionally says survivor

    The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 13:25 [IST]
    X