    Morbi bridge collapse: An act of God or act of fraud asks Digvijaya

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked if the collapse of the suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi district, in which at least 132 persons have died, was an "act of God or an act of fraud".

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

    Singh, who issued several tweets on the incident, was playing on the phrase that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly used at a rally while lampooning the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal after the Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed in Kolkata on March 31, 2016, killing many, news agency PTI reported.

    "Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident an Act of God or Act of Fraud?" Singh tweeted while quoting a 2016 news report.

    bridge collapse gujarat digvijay singh

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
    X