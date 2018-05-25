Mood of the Nation: NDA to win 274 seats, UPA may secure 164 seats

As the Modi sarkar completes four years in office, several opinion polls have tried finding out about the Mood of the Nation. Two polls have said that Modi will return to power in 2019.

According to the India Today-CSDS Lok Niti 'Mood of the Nation Survey’ (round three) released on Thursday, the over all vote share shows that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is likely to get 274 seats, which is just two seats more than the minimum requirement of 272. While, Congress-led UPA may secure 164 seats while other players are slated to win 105 seats, if general elections are called today.

Also Read | Ab ki Baar phir se Modi Sarkar: BJP to win 318 seats in 2019 says Times Now poll

You can check out what the survey results are:

The big news for now is that the vote share of the NDA is down in Uttar Pradesh. The poll says that the NDA would bag 35 per cent if elections are held now. In 2014, the NDA had bagged 45 per cent of the vote share.

In Bihar the poll says the NDA would bag 60 per cent of the vote share, while in 2014 it was at 51 per cent. The UPA would bag 34 per cent if elections were held now. In 2014 it was at 28 per cent. Others would get 6 per cent and in 2014 it was at 21 per cent.

In Maharashtra, the NDA gets 48 per cent when compared to 51 per cent in 2014. For the UPA, the number is 40 per cent while in 2014, it was 35 per cent. The poll however says that the number of the NDA would be at 48 per cent if it is with the Shiv Sena.

In Rajasthan, the BJP would get 39 per cent in 2018 and in 2013 it was at 45 per cent. For the Congress the vote share would be at 44 per cent while in 2013 it was 33 per cent. The others would get 17 per cent and in 2013 it was at 22 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh, the NDA's vote share would come down to 40 per cent from 2014's 54 per cent. The UPA would win 50 per cent votes while in 2014 this number stood at 35 per cent. Other parties would win 10 per cent - a decrease of 1 per cent from 2014.

In West and Central, the BJP would get 49 per cent in 2018 and in 2014 it was at 53 per cent. For the Congress the vote share would be at 31 per cent while in 2014 it was 25 per cent. The others would get 32 per cent and in 2013 it was at 39 per cent.

In Eastern India, the survey has revealed that the NDA is likely to have a 43 percent vote share and in 2014 it was at 33 per cent. For the Congress the vote share would be at 25 per cent while in 2014 it was 21 per cent. Other parties would have a 28 percent vote share and in 2013 it was at 46 per cent, if the polls were held today.

In over all vote share, the BJP would get 37 per cent in 2018 and in 2014 it was at 36 per cent. For the Congress the vote share would be at 43 per cent while in 2014 it was 36 per cent. The others would get 9 per cent and in 2013 it was at 11 per cent.