Months ahead of UP polls residence of Akhilesh Yadav’s aide searched by IT searched

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: Just months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, an aide of Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav was raided by the Income Tax department.

The raids took place at Mau in the residence of the national secretary of the SP, Rajeev Rai.

Rai told the media that he has no criminal background or black money. I help peopled the government did not like that, he also said. He further added that if you do anything, they will make a video, register an FIR and you will be fighting a case unnecessarily. They is no use, let the procedure get over, Rai also said.

Meanwhile the IT department also conducted searches at various other places in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav and his residence in Manipuri were also searched.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:31 [IST]