Monsoon to remain weak for next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi, June 30: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Monsoon progress continues to be slow and rainfall is subdued in most part of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of west Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

"Subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5 days. Isolated/scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning & rainfall is also likely over these regions during this subdued monsoon activity period," it said.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during next 5 days," it added.

Under the influence of strong moisture laden southwesterly winds; widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeastern states during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days.

Isolated extremely falls also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 29th-30th June and Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 30th June-02nd July, 2021.

Subsequently, moist easterly winds are likely to pickup in strength, causing enhanced rainfall activity all along the Himalayan foothills of north Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 01-3 July leading to increased inflow into the rivers originating/flowing over these regions. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himalayan foothills of East Uttar Pradesh during 01st-03rd July, 2021.

Strong surface winds (speed reaching 20-30 kmph occasionally) over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 30th June and 01st July, 2021.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 13:15 [IST]