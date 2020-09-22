Monsoon session Day 9: Speaker Om Birla meets Opposition members after LS boycott

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 22: The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament has entered its ninth day. On Monday, eight opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session over the chaos in the House during Sunday's passing of the farm bills.

However, the members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, refused to leave the Upper House on grounds that the action taken was unilateral.

Highlights:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is holding a meeting with members of Opposition parties after they announced a boycott of the session in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and in opposition of the Farm Bills, news agency ANI reported.

Opposition MPs, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP's Supriya Sule, hold a meeting in Parliament premises after boycotting the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

Opposition parties led by Congress boycott Lok Sabha session, in support of Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended for one week and farm Bills issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says: "What happens in the other House, has never been discussed in another House. This is highly unfortunate that it is being discussed now."

"Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are like twin brothers...if one is in pain, the other has to be concerned. Our issue is related to the farm bills, we want it to be taken back. If Tomar ji agrees to take it back, we have no problem with session continuing," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says.

Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour, following sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

As per National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, information of 420 cases of child sexual abuse has been received by NCPCR from 1st March 2020 till 31st August 2020: Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

As reported by Childline India Foundation (CIF), 3941 calls have been received by CIF regarding child sexual cases from 1st March 2020 to 15th September 2020: Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha passes the National Forensic Sciences University Bill 2020

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Saugata Roy gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "farmers' protest against Government policies in the farming sector".

DMP MP A Raja gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 and its impact on sustainable development.

Congress MP MK Raghavan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on 'border issues with neighbouring countries'

Congress MP TN Prathapan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the stand of the government over OBC reservation in the country

Rajya Sabha passes the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 for passage

Rajya Sabha passes the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill amends Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017. The Bill seeks to declare five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) set up under the Public-Private Partnership model in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur as institutions of national importance.

Congress MP and INC chief whip Jairam Ramesh listed seven reasons why the Opposition has decided to boycott rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP and INC chief whip Jairam Ramesh listed seven reasons why the Opposition has decided to boycott rest of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resumes his speech on the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu appeals to Oppn parties to rethink their decision to boycott House proceedings

I am a senior Member of Parliament, I have apologised for what happened in the House, but I didn't get any response. I found this very insulting. My party has decided to boycott the entire session: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav

We'll boycott Parliament session until Govt accepts our 3 demands-govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission & Govt agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP: GN Azad

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions".

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha wrote to me expressing his commitment to democracy and how he was treated. He wrote to me that in order to arouse the conscious of people he wanted to observe one-day fast: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Is it not painful what happened in the Upper House? Is it a way to behave? If they express their regret, the government is not bent upon to run the business without them. We are ready to hold a discussion as we're on a strong footing: Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi

The government should come to an understanding. Both the Opposition and the Government should sit together to help run the House. Democracy should work with cooperation: HD Deve Gowda, Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP

I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Opposition leaders stage walk-out from Rajya Sabha; protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding revocation of suspended MPs

Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the Opposition will boycott the session: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

Suspension of the eight MPs should be restored: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in this House...The public want that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just 2-3 mins. There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: LoP & Rajya Sabha MP GN Azad

For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar & Rajya Sabha Dy Chairperson Harivansh Ji's inspiring & statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud, tweets PM Modi

To personally serve tea to those who attacked & insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind & a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji, tweets PM Modi

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September

Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday attacked the Centre over the passage of three farm bills in the Parliament and called it "the evilest act to destabilise the foundations of democracy", reports ANI.

Bills to be taken in Parliament today

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also make statements.

In Lok Sabha, meanwhile, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020 and The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are among the bills that will be discussed.