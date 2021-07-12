Monsoon Session 2021 to be held from July 19 to August 13

New Delhi, July 12: With pandemic situation improving in India, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13 amid all Covid-related protocols. The timings of the session will be from 11 am to 6 pm for both Houses.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13. Will have 19 business days, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"All members and media will be allowed in accordance with COVID rules. RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test," he said.

So far, 323 MPs have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 23 have not been able to take their first jab due to some medical reasons.

However, MP's who have not received a jab would be made to undergo the compulsory test at a gap not exceeding every two weeks and this would have to be followed not only by MPs, but anybody entering the Parliament premises.

Last year, the winter session had to be cancelled completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year owing to the pandemic situation.