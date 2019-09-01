Monsoon rains: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 01: This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 will start on a wet note, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall from September 1 to may states across the country.

''Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours in Mumbai and around Mumbai. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall. Latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further. Conditions are likely to prevail for next 2-3 days,'' IMD said in a statement.

In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warning was also issued for the state of Telangana for the next three days - September 1 to September 3.

The IMD stated that isolated areas in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Pedapalle, Mulugu, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet and other districts will witness heavy rainfall.