Monsoon fury: Flood situation remains grim in Odisha; heavy rain alert in MP | Top points

New Delhi, Aug 23: Several states across the country continued to reel under the impact of heavy monsoon rains, with the situation particularly grim in flood-ravaged Odisha districts where at least 134 villages marooned due to rivers rising rivers overflowing low-lying areas. Normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours and causing traffic jams in major cities.

Heavy rains trigger floods, landslides - Top developments

In Odisha, the northern districts continue to reel under the impact of flood. While water level of major rivers like Bramhani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga are gradually coming down, that of Subarnarekha is still flowing above the danger mark. As a result many areas have been inundated leading to evacuation of about 40 thousand people in the flood affected Balasore district alone.

Death toll in flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh reaches 32

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day. Schools were closed in some districts including Bhopal and Sagar. Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water. The IMD has sounded a red alert for heavy rainfall in Ujjain and Rajgarh districts for Tuesday, orange alert in the districts of Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore and Vidisha, and yellow alert in Chambal, Jabalpur and Sagar.

Depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 22 Aug about 80 km west-southwest of Guna (Madhya Pradesh). To continue to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12hrs: IMD pic.twitter.com/2YzyntjEwm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

In Uttarakhand, at least five people killed and 12 went missing in the last few days due to heavy rain and floods in several districts of the state. SDRF and NDRF launched search and rescue operations in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Dehradun district administration has distributed over 24 lakh 70 thousand rupees as ex gratia to 28 families affected by the calamity. State Minister Ganesh Joshi distributed relief checks to the disaster-affected families at Maldevta in Dehradun today. The relief and rescue work is going on a war footing by the district administration in the affected areas.

In Rajasthan, extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has created flood-like situation in parts of Kota and nearby areas. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to rainfall and water released from the barrage in Kota. About 2.76 lakh cusec water has been released from the barrage so far. According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday. People faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in areas like Talwandi, colonies in Purana Kota, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar etc. Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Kota city during this period.

In Jharkhand, around 2,500 people living in the southern part of Jharkhand were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain since Friday night. Though the deep depression that brought heavy rainfall has weakened, parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain on Sunday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains since Friday night has risen to 32, while six people are still missing. Six people who went missing are still untraceble. As many as 12 people were injured in the calamity. Mandi district remains the worst affected, followed by Kangra and Chamba.

Meanhwile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and North Gujarat during the next two days. IMD issued a Red alert for these states over expected rain up to two hundred millimeter. Senior Scientist in IMD, R K Jenamani said that the flood situation is improving in the states of Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said, there is also no major rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next four days.

