    Money laundering: Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by ED

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in connection with a money laundering case.

    On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai in connection with a recently registered case against fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. ED officials also visited the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai.

    About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered, they said. The ED action is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and some intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 16:11 [IST]
