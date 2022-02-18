Chhota Shakeel may be with ‘bhai,’ but the succession battle is killing the D-Syndicate

Money Laundering Case: ED takes custody of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: Enforcement Directorate (ED) took custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case. He will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai today.

Kaskar, already lodged in Thane jail in connection with multiple cases of alleged extortion, was taken into custody in the fresh case.

The probe agency is expected to seek his custody for questioning in the newly registered case against him, fugitive gangster Ibrahim and others linked to the Mumbai underworld.

The ED on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into the operations of the underworld and linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

About 10 locations, including those linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts' mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, his brother Iqbal Kaskar and a brother-in-law of gangster Chota Shakeel's in Maharashtra's capital city, were covered.

The action was undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others.

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The anti-money laundering agency is understood to have recovered documents related to these alleged illegal property deals with links to Indian businessmen operating here and in Dubai, the sources said.

Some political links to these shady deals are also under the scanner of the agency.