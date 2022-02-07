Mohan Bhagwat distances itself from 'Dharma Sansad' over controversial comments

New Delhi, Feb 7: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that it does not endorse some of the views mentioned at Dharam Sansad and people who believe in Hindutva and Sangh would not agree with those words.

Speaking at a lecture series of Hindutva and National Integration' organised by Lokmat Media group to mark the golden jubilee of its Lokmat Nagpur edition, he said, "The statements, which came out of the Dharam Sansad are not Hindu words, work or heart. If I sometimes say something in anger, then it is not Hindutva. The RSS or those following Hindutva do not believe in this,"

He said, "Even Veer Savarkar had said if the Hindu community gets united and organised, it will speak about the Bhagwad Gita and not about finishing or harming anyone."

Speaking about whether the nation was on its way to becoming a 'Hindu Rashtra', Bhagwat said, "It is not about creating Hindu Rashtra. (Whether) You accept it or not it is (Hindu Rashtra) there."

He was referring to the comments made by some Hindu religious leaders including Kalicharan Maharaj who passed derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi while hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse.

He said the concept of national integration didn't need uniformity because "to be different is not being separate". The Sangh doesn't divide people, but sorts out differences, he said, adding, "We go by this Hindutva." Agency

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 13:08 [IST]