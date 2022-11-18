Mohammad Sufiyan who pushed Nidhi Gupta to death shot by UP police, arrested

UP ATS picks up two more accused in Al-Qaeda radicalisation case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: Mohammad Sufiyan who pushed his 19 year old girlfriend Nidhi Gupta to death has been shot in the leg by the Uttar Pradesh police. The police arrested him after a retaliatory exchange of fire by him.

Sufiyan was taken to the LGMU trauma centre after getting shot in the leg. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was arrested on Friday in a police encounter in the Dubagga area of Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Moria told news agency PTI.

The Dubagga Station House Officer told PTI that he was arrested in an encounter at around 1 pm. He suffered a bullet injury on his right leg and has been admitted to King George Medical University.

Sufiyan, who threw Nidhi Gupta from terrace, was encountered today by UP police!! pic.twitter.com/kDtP9SkEaJ — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) November 18, 2022

Sufiyan pushed Nidhi from the fourth floor of Ann apartment in Sector H Basant Kunj, Dubagga. The girl was training to become a beautician and was in a relationship with her killer.

Forcible conversion: 19 year old Nidhi pushed to death by Mohammad Sufiyan in UP

Nidhi and her family had gone to Sufiyan's home to confront him after she complained that she was being pressurised by Sufiyan to cover to Islam and marry him.

Lucknow Nidhi Murder case: Accused Mohammed Sufiyan Arrested By police in an Encounter... pic.twitter.com/YQ0FSXn2JY — Rajesh Kumar (@RajeshK15749769) November 18, 2022

There was a heated argument, following which Nidhi went to the rooftop. Sufiyan followed her and pushed Nidhi to the ground. The family said that Nidhi was killed because she did not convert to Islam.

Sufiyan is said to have had a video of Nidhi and was forcing her to marry him. He continued to insist that she convert to Islam and then marry him, which she refused.

Immediately after the incident Sufiyan was run along with his family. On Friday the police closed in on him and arrested him after shooting him in the leg.