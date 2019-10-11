Modi-Xi summit: 18 types of vegetables, fruits, used to erect gate at 'Panch Rathas'

Chennai, Oct 11: Chennai is all decked up ahead of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of China, Xi Jinping, as the meeting will begin in Mahabalipuram on Friday.

Meanwhile, the cleanliness drives going on in Mamallapuram. The Department of horticulture has decorated a huge gate near 'Panch Rathas', where PM Modi and Chinese President are expected to visit later in the day.

Nearly, 200 staff members and trainees of the departments spent almost 10 hours to decorate the gate with a variety of almost eighteen types of vegetables and fruits. And all these vegetables and fruits have been brought here from different parts of the state.

Besides this, traditional banana trees have been planted near Shore Temple for the grand welcome of PM Modi and Xi Jinping. Red and white roses have also been used for decoration.

The Chinese President is arriving in India for his second informal summit with PM Modi.

Xi will be accompanied by China's foreign minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit to India. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will accompany the PM.

The historic seaport town of Mamallapuram has been decked up to provide the setting for the meeting between Modi and Xi as the two leaders will have tete-a-tete as also delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

This summit will mostly be similar to the first, held on April 2018 in Wuhan, China.

Xi will arrive at the Chennai International Airport in afternoon, while the Indian Prime Minister will reach the city shortly before noon.

They will have guided tour of three monuments - Arjuna's penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture; Krishna's Butter Ball - a big round boulder perched on a slope; and Pancha Rathas - a five chariots monument complex.

The historical city also has a China connection and has had ancient maritime links with the country during the Pallava dynasty.

On Saturday, Modi and Xi will have a one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks.

No Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), agreements would be signed or joint communique issued.