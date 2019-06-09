On PM Modi’s ‘Kerala dear to me’ remark, Rahul Gandhi talks of a bias

By PTI

Kochi, June 09: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sought to dismiss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that Kerala was as dear to him as Varanasi, alleging that the PM was meting out stepmotherly treatment to non-BJP-ruled states and he did not expect any cooperation from him.

In his speech, thanking the voters of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for electing him, Gandhi claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was blinded by "hatred and anger" and viewed those not following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology as not Indians, while vowing to fight it.

He was addressing a gathering at Engapuzha, a tiny town in Kozhikode district and part of his Lok Sabha constituency, after a roadshow on the third and final day of his thanksgiving visit to Wayanad.

"The prime minister considers BJP-ruled states and non-BJP ruled states differently. I know, he will never consider Kerala the way he considers Uttar Pradesh because the CPI(M) is ruling here," he said, referring to Modi's speech at Guruvayur in Kerala on June 8.

After offering prayers at the famous Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Modi had said the BJP was not working for mere electoral politics and that it was keen on building the country and ensuring that India got its place of pride in the international arena.

"Elections have their place in democracy and it is the responsibility of the winner to take care of the 130 crore people. Those who made us win or those who did not, both are our (people). Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi," he had said, referring to his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress chief, however, said he was not expecting any cooperation from the prime minister and the BJP-led central government for the development of Wayanad and Kerala.

Referring to his June 8 meeting with the CPI(M) MLA from Kalpeta, which falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi said there might be "ideological differences" (between the Congress and the Left), but those would be set aside and both parties would work together for the development of Wayanad.

But, such cooperation was not coming from the prime minister and the BJP, he charged.

"Because they are blinded by hatred and anger...because either you follow the ideology of the RSS or you are not an Indian.... We will fight that and I promise you that we will not be ruled by Nagpur (where the RSS is based)," Gandhi said.

As in the last two days, hundreds of party workers and locals, including women and children, greeted Gandhi during the roadshow at Engapuzha in the morning.

Several people in the crowd were seen wearing T-shirts with slogans such as "Rahul we need you" and "Rahul pada" (army).

Before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon, Gandhi would take out one more roadshow at Mukkam.

This is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president's first visit to Wayanad after his thumping poll victory with a margin of about 4.31 lakh votes. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept the parliamentary election in Kerala, winning 19 of its 20 seats.

Besides Wayanad, Gandhi had also contested the polls from his pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He lost the Amethi poll battle to Union minister Smriti Irani.

After arriving in Kerala on June 7, the Congress chief took out massive roadshows in various parts of his high-range constituency, which spreads over three districts -- Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

He accepted memorandums and complaints from people and spent time listening to the grievances of representatives of tribals and farmers at the Wayand district collectorate on June 8.

During his roadshows, Gandhi lashed out at Modi and assured the people that he would raise the issues of not only Wayanad, but of entire Kerala in Parliament.

Reviving his attack on Modi after the polls, he alleged that the prime minister's election campaign was filled with "lies, poison and hatred", while his party stood for "truth, love and affection".

Gandhi's visit to Kerala came days after he offered to resign as the Congress president in view of the party's dismal showing in the second consecutive general election. But the offer was rejected by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

