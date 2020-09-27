Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails passage of farm bills

This 12th of October is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia ji too - She had dedicated her entire life in the service of the people: PM
11:35 AM, 27 Sep
11th of October is also a special day for us. This day, we remember Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary: PM
11:35 AM, 27 Sep
My dear countrymen, in coming days, we countrymen will remember many great personalities who have made an indelible contribution in the making of India. On 2nd October, we remember two great sons of Ma Bharati - Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
11:34 AM, 27 Sep
Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valiance of our soldiers during the Surgical Strike: PM
11:34 AM, 27 Sep
Tomorrow, the 28th of September, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shahid Veer Bhagat Singh: PM
11:34 AM, 27 Sep
My dear countrymen, I want to transport you to a period from our past. It is a tale of 101 years ago: PM
11:34 AM, 27 Sep
Friends, in present-times, the more modern alternatives we offer for agriculture, the more it will progress with newer innovations and techniques: PM
11:34 AM, 27 Sep
Friends, Ismail Bhai is a farmer in Rampura village of Banaskantha in Gujarat. His story is also very interesting: PM
11:30 AM, 27 Sep
Modi hails passage of farm bills
11:27 AM, 27 Sep
I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 & 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories: PM Modi
11:26 AM, 27 Sep
I get many such letters from farmers, I’ve had a dialogue with farmer organizations, who inform me about new dimensions being added to the farming sector: PM
11:23 AM, 27 Sep
My dear countrymen, it is said here that the one who is rooted to the ground, is equally firm during the course of the biggest of storms: PM
11:21 AM, 27 Sep
When Seduji visited #Kumbh and at that time he was part of the delegation that I met, his passion for India, affection and love are indeed a matter of pride for all of us: PM
11:21 AM, 27 Sep
My dear countrymen, come, let us now travel across the seven seas from the world of stories, listen to this voice: PM
11:21 AM, 27 Sep
You will see, what a huge treasure will get accrued in the family, how great research work will get carried out and how much delight it will bring to everyone! And a new life, a new energy will be generated in the family: PM
11:20 AM, 27 Sep
I would definitely urge you to take out sometime in the family every week for stories: PM
11:19 AM, 27 Sep
We heard these sisters who carry forward unending stream of our traditions through medium of #storytelling. All things that we spoke about will be on my #NarendraModiApp–you can definitely listen entire stories on app: PM
11:14 AM, 27 Sep
History of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. 'Where there is a soul, there is a story'.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We're proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra: PM
11:14 AM, 27 Sep
The Corona crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer: PM Modi
Today, we are joined by our sister Aparna Athare and other members of the Bengaluru Storytelling Society. Come, let’s talk to them and learn about their experience : PM
11:06 AM, 27 Sep
I am noticing people who are taking commendable initiatives in promoting the art form of Qissagoi: PM
11:04 AM, 27 Sep
Myriad folk tales are prevalent here: PM
11:04 AM, 27 Sep
In India there has been a rich tradition of storytelling or Qissagoi: PM
11:03 AM, 27 Sep
Where there is a soul, there is a story’: PM
11:02 AM, 27 Sep
Surely, we must have realised, how significant the mores and conventions set by our ancestors are…. even today.... how their dearth can be deeply felt! And, as I said, one such form is the art of storytelling: PM
11:01 AM, 27 Sep
