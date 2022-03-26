YouTube
    Modi Story launched: An initiative to bring forward Narendra Modi's inspiring life story

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 26: An initiative to bring forward Narendra Modi's inspiring life story through the eyes of those have caught a glimpse of his life has been launched, Modi Story is a volunteer driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from the life of PM Modi.

    The same has been narrated by his co-travellers. The initiative was inaugurated by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

    According to modistory.in, the making of New India is the story of common Indians coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of 'we the people'. At the root of it, igniting action and aspirations, is Narendra Modi. There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi's life, his intent, integrity and intensity. They came away inspired, keen to infuse the same 'can do' spirit in everyone.

    'Modi Story' is about such voices. It is about all of us collectively and individually. For it is through our collective voice that we tell our own individual contributions in the making a New India. If one Modi can give the country new momentum, imagine a nation with thousands of such inspired individuals, the website also says.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
    X