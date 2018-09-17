'Never be afraid to ask questions': Modi tells school children on his birthday

Varanasi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with school children in Uttar Pradesh's Narur village on the occasion of his 68th birthday. The prime minister also watched a 32-minute film called "Chalo Jeete Hain" with schoolchildren.

Prime Minister Modi earlier today arrived in Varanasi where he was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning," Modi said interacting with young students of a school at Narur near Varanasi.

Modi also said students must give importance to sports, asking them to go out and play since it is essential.

"It is important to learn various skills, this will help you forever. I came to your school on the special day of Vishwakarma jayanti. My greetings to everyone on this special day," he told the students.

Earlier, the students welcomed him enthusiastically saying "Swagatam PM."

Later, he will meet students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

The Prime Minister, who will stay in Varanasi for two days i.e Sep 17 and 18, will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple during his visit and address a public gathering.

Tomorrow, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).