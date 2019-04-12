Modi ran his govt for only 15 people in 5 years, says Rahul Gandhi in TN rally

Krishnagiri, Apr 12: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he ran his government for 15 of his friends and he wondered why no big-ticket defaulters of bank loans like Vijay Mallya were not in jail.

The Congress chief said the ones like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, after taking bank loans, failed to return it and ran away from the country.

"Not even a single one is in jail," he added. Gandhi said when his party is voted to power, no farmer "is going to be put in jail for not paying back his bank loan, it is not fair that the richest people do not go to jail but farmers go to jail for the same offence."

He alleged the Prime Minister gave Rs 35,0000 crore to Nirav Modi, Rs 35,000 crore to Mehul Choksi and Rs 10,000 crore to Vijay Mallya.

During the last five years, Modi ran a government for 15 people and you know the names, he said.

"These are Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and they are Modi's friends," he said addressing a poll rally here.

Focusing on his party's Minimum Income Support Scheme 'Nyay,' he said it would give purchasing power to the people and that in turn would propel factories in Tamil Nadu and the overall economy.

Textile and silk hubs of Tamil Nadu, Tirupur and Kancheepuram "will become live," again and provide employment opportunities to youngsters, he said.

Gandhi said his party and its allies will never allow Tamil Nadu people to be ruled by Nagpur (the RSS) and expressed confidence that DMK chief M K Stalin will soon be the chief minister of the State.

Karur Constituency Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 17,17,248 POPULATION 68.80% RURAL

31.20% URBAN

19.37% SC

0.05% ST + More Details

Karur Constituency Fact Check ELECTORS 13,65,802 6,69,115 MALE

6,96,623 FEMALE

64 TRANSGENDER + More Details

Know your Candidates Dr.Hariharan Makkal Needhi Maiam

Jothimani Indian National Congress + More Details

Karur Constituency Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Thambidurai,m. AIADMK Winner 5,40,722 52% 1,95,247 Chinnasamy, M. DMK Runner Up 3,45,475 33% 0 2009 Thambidurai.m AIADMK Winner 3,80,542 46% 47,254 Pallanishamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,33,288 40% 0 2004 Palanisamy, K. C. DMK Winner 4,50,407 61% 1,90,876 Palanichamy, Raja. N AIADMK Runner Up 2,59,531 35% 0 1999 Chinnasamy, M. AIADMK Winner 3,34,407 46% 2,847 Palanisamy, K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,31,560 46% 0 1998 Thambi Durai.m AIADMK Winner 3,27,480 50% 43,673 Natrayan. K TMC(M) Runner Up 2,83,807 44% 0 1996 Natrayan.k TMC(M) Winner 4,09,830 56% 1,68,274 Thambidurai.m AIADMK Runner Up 2,41,556 33% 0 1991 Murugesan N. AIADMK Winner 4,75,571 69% 2,69,969 Thirunavukkarasu D. DMK Runner Up 2,05,602 30% 0 1989 Thambithurai, M. AIADMK Winner 4,84,492 66% 2,38,751 Palanisamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 2,45,741 33% 0 1984 Murugaiah A. R. INC Winner 4,13,533 68% 2,35,563 Kandaswamy, M. DMK Runner Up 1,77,970 29% 0 1980 Dorai Sebastian S.a. INC(I) Winner 2,81,149 55% 74,134 Kanagaraj K. AIADMK Runner Up 2,07,015 41% 0 1977 Gopal K. INC Winner 3,15,259 62% 1,45,520 Meenakshisundaram M. NCO Runner Up 1,69,739 34% 0 1971 Gopal INC Winner 2,38,315 59% 73,293 V. Ramanathan NCO Runner Up 1,65,022 41% 0

Karur Constituency Fact Check STRIKE RATE AIADMK 60% INC 40% AIADMK won 6 times and INC won 4 times since 1971 elections + More Details