Modi ran his govt for only 15 people in 5 years, says Rahul Gandhi in TN rally

    Krishnagiri, Apr 12: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he ran his government for 15 of his friends and he wondered why no big-ticket defaulters of bank loans like Vijay Mallya were not in jail.

    The Congress chief said the ones like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, after taking bank loans, failed to return it and ran away from the country.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "Not even a single one is in jail," he added. Gandhi said when his party is voted to power, no farmer "is going to be put in jail for not paying back his bank loan, it is not fair that the richest people do not go to jail but farmers go to jail for the same offence."

    He alleged the Prime Minister gave Rs 35,0000 crore to Nirav Modi, Rs 35,000 crore to Mehul Choksi and Rs 10,000 crore to Vijay Mallya.

    BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale

    During the last five years, Modi ran a government for 15 people and you know the names, he said.

    "These are Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and they are Modi's friends," he said addressing a poll rally here.

    Focusing on his party's Minimum Income Support Scheme 'Nyay,' he said it would give purchasing power to the people and that in turn would propel factories in Tamil Nadu and the overall economy.

    Textile and silk hubs of Tamil Nadu, Tirupur and Kancheepuram "will become live," again and provide employment opportunities to youngsters, he said.

    Gandhi said his party and its allies will never allow Tamil Nadu people to be ruled by Nagpur (the RSS) and expressed confidence that DMK chief M K Stalin will soon be the chief minister of the State.

     PTI

    Karur Constituency Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    17,17,248
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      68.80%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      31.20%
      URBAN
    • SC
      19.37%
      SC
    • ST
      0.05%
      ST
    Karur Constituency Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    13,65,802
    • MALE
      6,69,115
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      6,96,623
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      64
      TRANSGENDER
    Know your Candidates
    • Dr.Hariharan
      Dr.Hariharan
      Makkal Needhi Maiam
    • Jothimani
      Jothimani
      Indian National Congress
    Karur Constituency Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Thambidurai,m. AIADMK Winner 5,40,722 52% 1,95,247
    Chinnasamy, M. DMK Runner Up 3,45,475 33% 0
    2009
    Thambidurai.m AIADMK Winner 3,80,542 46% 47,254
    Pallanishamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,33,288 40% 0
    2004
    Palanisamy, K. C. DMK Winner 4,50,407 61% 1,90,876
    Palanichamy, Raja. N AIADMK Runner Up 2,59,531 35% 0
    1999
    Chinnasamy, M. AIADMK Winner 3,34,407 46% 2,847
    Palanisamy, K.c. DMK Runner Up 3,31,560 46% 0
    1998
    Thambi Durai.m AIADMK Winner 3,27,480 50% 43,673
    Natrayan. K TMC(M) Runner Up 2,83,807 44% 0
    1996
    Natrayan.k TMC(M) Winner 4,09,830 56% 1,68,274
    Thambidurai.m AIADMK Runner Up 2,41,556 33% 0
    1991
    Murugesan N. AIADMK Winner 4,75,571 69% 2,69,969
    Thirunavukkarasu D. DMK Runner Up 2,05,602 30% 0
    1989
    Thambithurai, M. AIADMK Winner 4,84,492 66% 2,38,751
    Palanisamy. K.c. DMK Runner Up 2,45,741 33% 0
    1984
    Murugaiah A. R. INC Winner 4,13,533 68% 2,35,563
    Kandaswamy, M. DMK Runner Up 1,77,970 29% 0
    1980
    Dorai Sebastian S.a. INC(I) Winner 2,81,149 55% 74,134
    Kanagaraj K. AIADMK Runner Up 2,07,015 41% 0
    1977
    Gopal K. INC Winner 3,15,259 62% 1,45,520
    Meenakshisundaram M. NCO Runner Up 1,69,739 34% 0
    1971
    Gopal INC Winner 2,38,315 59% 73,293
    V. Ramanathan NCO Runner Up 1,65,022 41% 0
    Karur Constituency Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    AIADMK 60%
    INC 40%
    AIADMK won 6 times and INC won 4 times since 1971 elections
