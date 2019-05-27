Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM to address roadshow, offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the voters for reposing faith in him. He will now offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. After reaching Varanasi, Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city.

Modi will later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to his constituency on Monday after his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Ram Mandir. In his message to Modi, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Ram ka kaam has to be done."

Earlier on Saturday, Modi had tweeted, "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me."

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the PM Narendra Modi's visit. Surendra Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit.

Narendra Modi not only retained Varanasi, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

Varanasi Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 22,51,773 POPULATION 34.54% RURAL

65.46% URBAN

10.13% SC

0.74% ST + More Details