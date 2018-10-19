Modi in Shirdi: PM says BJP govt has built 1.25 Crore houses in the last four years

Modi handing over keys to PMAY beneficiaries

"In its last four years of governance, the previous govt built only 25 Lakh houses. In last 4 years, the BJP-led central govt built 1.25 Crore houses," Modi said in Shirdi. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Centre has build 1.25 Crore houses under PMAY, says Modi

"A permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Keeping this in mind, the govt has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. I am happy that we have completed half the journey," he added. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi addressing in Shirdi

The prime minister also participateed in functions to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai temple trust. According to the official, Modi is also expected to perform ground breaking ceremony for some projects of the trust, including the new "darshan" queue shelter to be constructed in the Sai temple. President Ram Nath Kovind was in Shirdi earlier this month to inaugurate the centenary programme. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Shirdi Sai Baba

Modi said Saibaba's message of "shradha aur saburi" (faith and patience) has inspired humanity. Modi wrote this message in a visitor's book after offering prayers to Saibaba at the world famous temple town Shirdi.

"I felt immense peace after darshan of Saibaba. His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity," he said. The prime minister said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

"In today's global situations, Saibaba's mantra 'Sabka malik ek hai' (one god governs all) is important for world peace. "I bow before Saibaba's feet with the wish that all devotees of Saibaba get his blessings and achieve happiness and peace," Modi wrote in Hindi.