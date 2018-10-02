Gandhiji chose cleanliness over freedom: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 2: Asserting that Mahatma Gandhi's committment towards cleanliness was unwavering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 2) said the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has become one of the largest mass movements in the world.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in the National Capital. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also set to address the event which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Also Read | Gandhiji remembered on his 149th birth anniversary

"Swachhta Diwas is an honour to Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji chose cleanliness over freedom and took a pledge towards cleanliness. We are moving towards global sanitation. Sustainable development is a must for India," he said.

The prime minister also distributed the Swachh Bharat Awards before addressing the gathering. Haryana baged no. 1 state award in Swachh Survekshan Grameen survey.

"I feel very satisfied when I see citizens of this country taking up cleanliness as their personal mission. Swachhta is deeply rooted in our culture. I am proud that we are following Gandhiji's footsteps. We are working towards fulfilling Gandhiji's dreams," Modi said.

"So many countries coming together for a cleanliness campaign is an unheard of event. I pay tribute to Bapu on everyone's behalf," he added.

Today is the last day of MGISC which is being organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi 150: PM Modi's quotes on 'Bapu'

"To make the world clean, 4 Ps are necessary -- Political leadership, Public Funding, Partnerships and People's Participation. India will be clean as per global standards via the implementation of 4 Ps," he said.

Fifty-three Ministers of Sanitation from around the world and more than 160 international representatives from 68 countries are participated in the convention. Modi and Guterres also visited a mini Digital Exhibition at the event. The dignitaries released commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi and a medley based on Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn - "Vaishnav Jan."