Modi in Gujarat: PM offer prayers at Ashapura Mata temple ahead of Bhuj rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9.

Narendra Modi reached Kutch and proceeded to famed Ashapura Mata temple at Mata nou Madh. He offered prayers to the deity and met devotees outside the temple.

Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhuj, Jasdan, Dhari, and Kamrej today. He will be offering prayers at Mata nou Madh temple that falls in the Abdasa constituency.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Modi's public meeting in Gujarat's Bhuj.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid tributes to former Swaminarayan sect head Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat.

OneIndia News