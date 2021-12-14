Modi govt should stop shielding minister Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri incident: SKM

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Tuesday that the Modi government should stop shielding Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and dismiss him from the post.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people died has urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder, saying that it was a ''pre-planned conspiracy causing death''.

Responding to the SIT investigation, the umbrella body of farmers' unions said the finding has reaffirmed its stand that the incident was a ''pre-planned massacre''.

''Meanwhile, the chief mastermind of the incident, Ajay Mishra Teni continues to roam free and hold his position in the Union government. In the light of the latest findings, the SKM demands that the Modi government stop shielding this 'conspirator of the Kisan Massacre in Lakhimpur Kheri', and reiterates its demand for his dismissal and arrest,'' SKM said in a statement.

It added that the SKM will continue its struggle on this issue. The SIT urged the CJM to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others in the case related to the October 3 violence, in which four farmers were among those killed.

The SIT retained IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).