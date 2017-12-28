Modi govt imposing its will on triple talaq: Sharad Yadav

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of "trying to impose its will" by bringing a bill on triple talaq without consulting Islamic scholars.

Joined by another rebel JD(U) leader Ali Anwar, Yadav said that the Supreme Court had said that any legislation on triple talaq should be based on consultations with Islamic scholars.

Both Yadav and Anwar, JD(U) rebels who were disqualified as member of Rajya Sabha recently, were critical of the triple talaq bill introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The Supreme Court has said that any legislation on triple talaq should be based on consultations with Islamic scholars. However, that was not done before introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha", Yadav told reporters here.

"The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to impose its will by bringing the bill in the House and offering mere platitudes in its defence", Yadav said.

Ali Anwar expressed resentment over the failure of the Modi government to take the All India Muslim Personal Law Board into confidence before taking the step on triple talaq.

The two leaders also accused Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar of having "betrayed" the mandate of 2015 assembly polls in which he had buried his differences with arch-rival Prasad to form the "Mahagathbandhan" which went on to inflict a crushing defeat on the NDA, halting the BJP juggernaut for some time.

Local leaders of the Congress and the RJD were also present at the press meet. After rebelling, they have been seen cosying up with Lalu Prasad's party as well the Congress.

PTI